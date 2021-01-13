Teen’s Donation Will Allow Local Fire Departments to Buy Oxygen Masks for Pets

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro teen is giving back to local fire departments and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Carley Deery presented a check for $2,250 to the ARL Wednesday morning, with the money earmarked to help purchase oxygen masks for pets.

Deery, the daughter of a Des Moines firefighter, said she wanted to give back after hearing about the need for the masks.

“He told me about a little puppy that he was able to rescue using these masks that one of the other ambulances had…and I thought why don’t they all have those. And then we decided to start our little fundraiser to try to raise money so the rest of the stations could also have these masks,” said Deery.



The money was raised through selling dog treats she and her mother made.

Ten agencies across the metro will receive the masks: Ankeny, Bondurant, Delaware Township, Des Moines Fire & Ambulance Services, Grimes, Johnston, Polk City, Windsor Heights, and Urbandale.