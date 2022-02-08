DES MOINES, Iowa — There aren’t many Iowa teens who can dish out a tapenade like Jada Inthabounh can. How many even know what a tapenade is? “A mixture of olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, olive oil…cilantro and parsley,” she explains about her creation that, along with goat cheese, smothered pita chips Tuesday at the Iowa Statehouse.

She was among more than 200 students and teachers who took part in Career and Technical Education Day.

Inthabounh is a senior at Des Moines North High School and takes culinary classes at Central Campus. Her true culinary love is sweets and not because she likes to sample them. “Personally, I’m not a ‘sweets’ person,” she said, “But a lot of people in my life are. So any way that I can make them happy with things I made, really warms my heart and keeps me going.”

Iowa’s challenge is that she wants to keep going…outside the state after she graduates. “After high school, I want to go to culinary school (possibly in Rhode Island). And than after that, I really just want to travel, see new things, see new foods,” she said.

Her departure would only worsen the state’s “brain drain.” In 2019, Congress’ Joint Economic Committee put Iowa among the worst states in the number of higher educated graduates leaving the state. The problem isn’t new. There’s been a steady exodus since the 1960s but it’s worsened, according to the report, over the previous decade. Brain gain versus brain drain and the state is losing the math equation.

“Instead of asking students, ‘What career do you want to get into?'” said Iowa Association for Career and Technical Education Executive Director Sandra Miller, “…I think it’s much better to ask what talents they have and where they fit in our economy and in their future.”

Miller is a retired teacher and now works with ACTE with the hopes of connecting students earlier in their learning career, based on their talents, with career possibilities to help them get a head start of their future.

Find out more about ACTE in Iowa.

“Students find out what they do enjoy and what they don’t enjoy. And it’s just as important to find out what they may not enjoy as to their talents,” Miller added.

Inthabounh isn’t ruling out a return to Iowa after she finishes culinary school. “Maybe some day. I don’t know.”

If she does, it may not be with her tapenade, despite how quickly it disappeared in the Statehouse Rotunda. “My favorite thing to make is French macarons because they’re super technical and I just love to make them,” Inthabounh beamed.

Iowa leaders’ challenge is to make the state appetizing enough by the time that she is ready to return.