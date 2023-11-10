DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the leg at a Des Moines park near then walked to a nearby high school for help Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. Des Moines Police responded to a report of a teenager who had been shot in the thigh at Westchester Park. According to police, the teenager walked to Hoover High School, which is across the street from the park, for help until medics arrived. The teen was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said shell casings were found in the park and the park will remain closed as officers continue to investigate the scene.

No information about a potential suspect, or suspects, has been released.