DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in the foot.

A suspect has not been named and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, the police department said.

In a tweet the police department said over 150 shooting incidents have occurred in Des Moines this year. Approximately 25 percent of the shootings involved individuals under the age of 18 being injured or killed.