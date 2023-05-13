FORT DODGE, Iowa — An 18-year-old male was shot and killed overnight in Fort Dodge.

At around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday the Fort Dodge Police Department and Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the intersection of 10th Ave. SW and 10th St. SW. When first responders arrived to the scene they located an unresponsive male laying in the road. The victim, who has been identified as 18-year-old Adrian D. Grover, passed away from his injuries at a local hospital.

While first responders were tending to the victim at the scene, they observed a vehicle leaving from the area. An officer later spotted that vehicle a few blocks from the crime scene and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Fort Dodge police said two subjects were detained as a result of the stop.

Fort Dodge police have arrested and charged Quanterious L. Altman, 18, with first degree murder and first degree harassment in connection to Grover’s death.

An investigation into the homicide is on-going. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-1424 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)5731444 or online.