Teenager Killed in Early Morning Crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, IOWA — A Creston teen was killed in a head-on crash with a semi truck this morning in Union County.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 18-year-old Alexis Rounds was westbound on Highway 34 around 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday when she lost control of her Jeep Wrangler and crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming semi. Rounds was killed in the crash.

The crash report says “roadway conditions” contributed to the crash. At the time of the crash there was a dense fog advisory in the area and some reports of freezing drizzle.