Teen Suspect in Des Moines Triple Murder Apprehended in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. – A Des Moines teenager originally wanted on a material witness warrant in connection with a triple murder that happened back in January has been arrested in Illinois and will be extradited to Iowa to face first-degree murder charges.

The Des Moines Police Department says 17-year-old Leontreal Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Peoria, Illinois on active warrants for first-degree robbery and material witness.

The charge stems from a shooting that killed three teens on Des Moines’ south side earlier this year. Devonte Swanks, 19, Malachi Swanks, 15, and Thayne Wright, 15, were shot and killed in the incident.

Two others have already been arrested in the case. Twenty-year-old Daishawn Gills and 19-year-old Emmanuel Totaye, Jr, are charged with first degree murder and first degree robbery.

Once Jones is extradited to Iowa he will be officially charged with three counts of first degree murder.