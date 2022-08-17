AMES, IOWA — Ames Police are investigating an apparent shooting that injured a teenager on Tuesday night. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened around 9:46 p.m. in a parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road.

A 16-year old boy was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The teen has since been released from the hospital. Police say they recovered a bullet from the scene of the shooting that had entered a nearby apartment building.

Ames Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or any neighbors who may have video of the incident to contact them however you feel most comfortable:

Call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133

Call the Ames PD anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533

Call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400

Text a tip to 274637 and include ‘PCCS’ in your message

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.