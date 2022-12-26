DES MOINES, Iowa — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed by police after de-escalation efforts failed early Monday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers

responded to 400 E. McKinley Avenue to investigate a report of a domestic dispute involving a

weapon. Caller reported that a 16-year-old, male, relative was armed with a

handgun.



When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old, armed with a handgun. The apartment was also occupied by other family members. Officers began several minutes of negotiations in an effort to de-escalate the situation. Investigators say several pleas were made for him to put the

weapon down but the teenager raised the handgun in the direction of

officers causing more than one officer to shoot at the teen.



Officers immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR. Des Moines Fire Department medics were called to the scene and continued life-saving efforts as they transported the patient to a local hospital. The teen later died from his injuries.



Body-worn cameras from the officers were recording during this incident. This is the first officer-involved shooting incident of 2022.

The officers involved in this incident are on critical incident leave which is standard protocol within the Des Moines Police Department. Each of the officers is a five year veteran of the Des Moines Police Department.



Des Moines Police Department detectives and agents with the Iowa Department of Public Safety

Division of Criminal Investigation continue this investigation.







