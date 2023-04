LUCAS COUNTY, IOWA — A teenager was killed in a ATV accident in rural Lucas County on Wednesday, the Iowa State Patrol reports.

Alex Andrew Oxenreider, 14, was taken from the scene of the crash in the 54000 block of 190th Avenue – northwest of Chariton – by Chariton Fire and Rescue. He died from his injuries at Lucas County Health Center.

Further details of the crash were not released.