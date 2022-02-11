DES MOINES, IOWA — A driver-in-training learned a lesson in the strength of ice and hopefully the difference between the brake and gas pedals on Friday morning at Water Works Park.

Des Moines Police were called to the park around 10:47 a.m. on a report of a car driving on the ice. When they arrived they found a car off the roadway with its front tires resting on a frozen pond. The ice on the pond was strong enough to hold the car up.

Police say the driver was a teenager who was out for a driving lesson. No one was hurt and a tow truck was called to the scene to safely pull the car back on the road. No tickets were issued.