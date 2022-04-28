DES MOINES, IOWA — A teen girl was injured when she was hit by a vehicle near East High School in Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the car left the scene and tonight police are still looking for them.

It happened near the intersection of E. 17th Street and E. University Avenue around 3:45pm. That is just minutes after classes are scheduled to be dismissed for the day at East High School. The injured girl was taken by ambulance from the scene to a metro hospital. Police describe her injuries as critical.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a tan SUV. They are checking surveillance cameras in the area in hopes of getting a better description of the vehicle. They say it will have front-end damage.

The accident comes just weeks after a fatal shooting outside East High School. 15-year-old Jose David Lopez was killed when ten other teens allegedly opened fire on him. Lopez was not a student at Des Moines schools. Two students who were near Lopez were injured by gunfire, including Kemery Ortega who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A ‘Community Conversation‘ following the shooting was scheduled for Thursday evening at the school.

Two weeks ago two students from Lincoln High School on the south side of Des Moines were injured by a car accident along SW 9th Street. Police say two cars collided and one bounced onto a sidewalk and hit the two students. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance.