FAIRFIELD, Iowa — One of two teens charged with murdering their Spanish teacher last year is requesting the trial to be moved out of Jefferson County.

Jeremy Goodale’s, 17, attorneys filed a motion for change of venue on Thursday. The attorney’s cited in the motion that Goodale would be denied his constitutional right to an impartial jury if the trial proceeds in Jefferson County due to a large degree of prejudice.

Willard Miller, 16, the second teenager charged was granted a change of venue in June. Miller’s trial will not be held in Jefferson County. The new location has not been released.

Miller and Goodale were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, a Spanish teacher for Fairfield High School.