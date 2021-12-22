Teen charged with attempted murder still on the loose after escape Monday

WATERLOO, Iowa – A teenager facing charges in Polk County has managed to avoid capture since escaping from custody Monday night in northeast Iowa.

Police say 17-year-old Simon Agar managed to escape from juvenile custody in Waterloo while being transported back to the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center following court proceedings in Des Moines.

He’s charged with multiple crimes out of Johnston including attempted murder, going armed with intent, and willful injury.

Agar was wearing a dark blue jumpsuit, blue sweatshirt, and orange sandals when he escaped. If you have any information on his location contact police.