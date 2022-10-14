DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the teens charged in the March shooting outside East High School that resulted in the death of one student pled guilty in court on Friday.

Henry Valladeras Amaya pled guilty to two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and one count of Second Degree Murder. The prosecutor recommended that the terms be served concurrently and not exceed 50 years.

Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting on March 7th. Two other teens suffered serious injuries.

Three other teens have entered plea agreements for their roles in the shooting. Manuel Buezo, 17, entered a guilty plea of second-degree murder. Kevin Martinez, 16, pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Gumaro Marquez Jacobo, 18, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and providing a pistol to a person under the age of 21.

Amaya’s sentencing is scheduled for May 30, 2023.