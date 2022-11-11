DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made for a crash that left one person seriously injured earlier this week.

On Wednesday the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the 800 block of SE 21st Street around 10:40 a.m. to investigate a crash with injuries. When first responders arrived they found a 48-year-old female with serious head injuries and transported her to a nearby hospital. Police said she remains hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.

According to police, Anjlena Achwiel, 18, went to the towing business located in the 800 block of SE 21st Street to retrieve her car that had been towed from an apartment complex for a parking violation. After locating the vehicle, Achwiel rammed it through two secured fences and struck the 48-year-old female in the process, police said. Achwiel fled from the scene.

Achwiel was located early Friday morning and taken into custody by officers with the DMPD. Achwiel is charged with Serious Injury By Vehicle – Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief – 2nd Degree, and Leaving The Scene Of A Serious Injury Accident.