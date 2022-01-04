Teen attempted murder suspect arrested after December escape

DES MOINES, Iowa – A metro teen accused of attempted murder is back in custody after escaping in December while being transferred for a court hearing.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Simon Agar was located Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1500 block of 8th Street in Des Moines and arrested.

Agar was in juvenile custody on December 20th when he escaped in Waterloo while being transported to the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center. He had been in Polk County for court hearings and was being transferred back to the detention center at the time of his escape.

Agar is charged with multiple crimes out of Johnston including attempted murder, going armed with intent, and willful injury.

He was 17 at the time of his escape but has since turned 18. Officials say he is now being held in the Polk County Jail.