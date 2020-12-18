Teen Arrested on Arson Charge in November West Des Moines Fire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines say a 17-year-old was responsible for starting a large fire that destroyed a building back in November.

Police have not released the juvenile’s name but say he is charged with second degree arson, a class C felony. No other charges are expected to be filed in the case.

The fire happened November 2nd at 1231 8th Street. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a building on the north side of the property. A nearby restaurant was evacuated as firefighter battled the flames.

Heavy smoke from the fire could be seen and smelled from miles away in surrounding communities.

