DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines 18-year-old is in the Polk County Jail after police arrested him in connection with a string of robberies dating back to November of 2021.

Korbyn Kain was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning on seven charges of first-degree robbery. Criminal complaints in the case claim Kain robbed five businesses, one of them three times, between November of 2021 and January of 2022.

The complaints say he was armed with a gun for all of the robberies except for one, in which he used a knife.

The robberies he is charged for:

11/28/21 — Subway, 3258 Hubbell Ave.

12/11/21 — Subway, 3258 Hubbell Ave.

12/18/21 — Arby’s, 208 Johnson Ct.

12/31/21 — Subway 2251 E. University Ave.

1/15/22 — Abelardo’s 205 E. 14th St.

1/24/22 — Subway 3258 Hubbell Ave.

1/30/22 — Git N Go, 6501 SE 14th St.

According to the criminal complaints, Kain wore similar clothing during the robberies and police found that clothing in his apartment. He lived near the location of most of the robberies and was seen driving away in his brother’s car from some of the other robberies.

Kain is being held on a cash-only bond of $175,000.