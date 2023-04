AMES, Iowa — A teenager was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to Ames High School.

According to the Ames Police Department, school staff located the loaded gun in the 18-year-old student’s backpack. That student was arrested and charged as an adult with carrying weapons on school grounds and trafficking in stolen weapons.

It is unknown at this time why the student brought the gun to school. Ames police said they’re continuing to investigate this incident.