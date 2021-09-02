Teen arrested, charged with murder in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager is in custody in connection with one of the city’s most recent homicides.

Des Moines police say 17-year-old Danil James Deng is charged in adult court with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and carrying weapons.

Police say Deng was in possession of a gun when detectives questioned him Wednesday. They tell us a preliminary examination of the weapon connected it to the scene of the shooting.

The arrest is linked to an incident that happened Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. That’s when gunshots were heard in the 1400 block of East 17th Street. When police arrived, they found three shooting victims.

Two were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries but Frederick McCuller II died at the scene.



The investigation into the shooting continues.