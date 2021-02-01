Teachers Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine, Struggling to Get Appointments

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues, with phase 1B beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

Tier one includes first responders, Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and school staff, as well as early childhood education and childcare workers. Although the people in these groups are considered the first to receive their shots in this next phase, that doesn’t mean they’ll get one right away.

There are no vaccination sites set up at Des Moines Public Schools. Essentially, teachers and school staff within the district are on their own to go through the Polk County Health Department’s website to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A DMPS spokesperson said a few of its teachers were able to get vaccine appointments this week, but not many. That caused a stressful and frustrating situation for educators.

“Anxieties are high,” Kristen Massa, an art teacher at Walnut Street School, said. “Teachers are crying because they couldn’t get a vaccine on Friday. It’s like the weight and the gravity of the situation just kind of really hits you hard like this is not what I want to be doing, and it’s not how it’s supposed to be.”

The race to get a vaccine appointment is a quick one. Polk County Health started taking vaccination appointments for February this past Friday, and slots filled up in just ten minutes.

Educators especially are in a rush to get a vaccine, after the 100-percent in-person education requirement was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds. That goes into effect on Feb. 15.

The Polk County Health Department has echoed the same sentiments to everyone: the demand outweighs supply. Still, school districts across the state are hopeful more vaccines will be available soon.

“We understand that there are counties here in Iowa working directly with school districts to help distribute the vaccine,” Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, said, “but that doesn’t seem to be happening in every county because of the lack of vaccines that are available. And so we certainly hope that the vaccines will become more available as we move on.”

Beranek said ISEA believes community college educators should also be included since they work with students in a higher risk range.

Time will tell when the people who are eligible in Phase 1B will receive the vaccine.

“Vaccinating every employee in a school district who wishes to receive the vaccine is very important to help stop the spread,” Beranek said. “We are still seeing a high number of counties with positivity rates above what the CDC recommends, and so we all need to be working together to ensure that we are keeping everyone in a community in a school safe and healthy.”

The state rolled out its new vaccine dashboard last week, which includes information about vaccination sites in each county.