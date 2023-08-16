JOHNSTON, Iowa — Teachers use late July and early August to prepare to go back to the classroom; looking for new school supplies, educational material and some wanted firearm training.

At Crossroads Shooting Sports on Wednesday, more than a dozen teachers received instruction from combat professionals. The course, named the ‘Educators Academy,’ is taking place from August 15 to 17. Three full days of training for Iowa teachers, looking at basic tactical movement and the balance of speed and accuracy when using a firearm.

“Once the active shooter starts shooting he’s going to shoot somebody every few seconds,” said Ed Monk with Last Resort Training & Consulting. “And it’s going to slow down as his attack goes because it’s going to be harder to find new victims. So, this is very simple, the quicker we stop the shooter after his first shot, the fewer victims we will have. So, we have to stop them early, we can’t stop him early by relying on someone who’s not here to be called and brought here to stop it. That won’t happen quickly.”

Monk was a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army, when he retired he taught history at a high school in Kentucky.

Monk travels around the country and gives presentations to different school districts about how to lower the casualty count. Monk admits that it’s a tough pill to swallow, but said he views it as necessary.

“I recently helped two schools in northwest Iowa back in January get spun up to try to have armed staff. The police chief of that city put out an open later in the paper where he said, listen I’m against it, and his big reason was we have a multi-county swat team that is far better trained and equipped to handle an active shooter than some calculus teacher or basketball coach,” said Monk. “And I agree with that chief. They are better equipped and better trained. But what the chief never talked about was the clock, how long was it going to take to get that multi-county swat team formed up, geared up to the right campus in the right building.”

Iowa doesn’t have a law that blocks teachers from bringing firearms to the classroom. But, the law clarifies that a school district has to approve of it, and no districts in the state do.