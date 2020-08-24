Teachers at Metro School Will Quarantine Due to COVID-19 Exposure Unless District Can’t Find Substitutes

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A sixth grade teacher at Indianola Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district. Seven teachers who may have been exposed to that infected educator plan to quarantine for 14 days. However, teachers who show no signs of the virus may return to class if the district fails to find enough substitutes for them during their quarantine.

The district notified parents of sixth grade students on Saturday and posted this message on Facebook:

The state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, shows that Warren County’s 14-day average of reported positive cases of COVID-19 stands at 5.4 percent, which is the 47th highest of the state’s 99 counties.

Earlier this month, Indianola’s Irving Elementary School temporarily switched a first grade class to remote learning after someone in the class tested positive for the virus. The district did not disclose whether the infected person was a student or staff.