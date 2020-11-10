Teacher Union wants Iowa Department of Education to Review Waiver Process

DES MOINES, Iowa – As coronavirus cases rise in the state many school districts have opted for online learning.

According to the Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek, 80 counties in the state are above the 15% threshold of contracting the virus within their communities.

Now, the association is asking Iowa Department of Education to review their waiver process.

“We feel that it maybe time for the department of education and the governor to rethink the waiver process and put that on hold and allow districts to make decisions which are appropriate for their communities and their school systems,” said Beranek.

“And to eliminate the waiver process in counties that are above 15 percent. So we may need to rethink the whole application process.”

However Iowa’s Department of Education said they will continue offering school districts a choice to apply for waivers.

“I think it’s our job to have some minimum level of of what we think is required of districts in terms of health and safety,” said Iowa’s Board of Education Deputy Director Amy Williamson.

“But within that to permit districts a fairly wide berth for developing their plans for their local context.”