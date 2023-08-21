FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge mother who drowned her newborn baby in a bathtub has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma (WHO 13)

On Friday, Taylor Blaha pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter last November. Following the plea, Blaha requested that she be sentenced immediately. She must serve 70 percent of that sentence.

Brandon Thoma, the baby’s father, will be sentenced on September 1st for child endangerment resulting in death and abuse of a corpse. He pleaded guilty back in July.

Officials say Blaha and Thoma both held the baby under the water after the child was born in the bathroom of the couple’s Fort Dodge apartment.