DES MOINES, Iowa — Tax Day is April 18. That’s the deadline for people to file their federal tax returns or an extension.

With the deadline fast approaching, Cameron McCarty, the president of Vivid Tax & Wealth Advisors, said people can face fines and penalties if they don’t get their return or extension filed on time.

For people who do go the extension route, they have to pay at least 90 percent of what they owe by April 18 even if they have an additional six months to complete the paperwork. People who overpay can get a tax refund once they file the entire return.

McCarty said most importantly ahead of the filing deadline, people cannot rush and get careless when filling out their reutrns.

“So the big thing is if you haven’t done your taxes, you should jump on it as soon as you possibly can,” he said. “Now keep in mind, if you do your own taxes, you still have some time to do it. Because I don’t want your viewers to feel rushed because if you feel rushed, you can make mistakes. When it comes to entering a Social Security number or entering wrong numbers from a tax form you’re receiving, the last thing you want is a letter from the IRS.”

Many people have their taxes taken out regularly by their employer. They typically file a return and get a refund.

McCarty said people who will get a refund don’t legally need to file a return but if they want the refund, then they need to file one.

Iowans also have to file a state tax return. Those are due on May 1.