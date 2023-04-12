TWIN CITIES, MINNESOTA — Target stores will once again do their part to take unsafe car seats out of American vehicles and help replace them with new, safer options. The 2023 Target Car Seat Trade-In event will take place from April 16th-29th, the company announced on Tuesday.

During the promotion, customers can turn in any used, old or damaged car seat for a coupon good for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or other baby gear. Most car seats sold in the US have an expiration date, usually six-ten years after the date of manufacture. Over time, plastic parts that make up the bulk of car seats become worn down, lessening its ability to perform as expected in a crash.

Since starting the program in 2016, Target says that is has recycled 32.9 pounds of car seat materials.

Customers will find a drop box near customer service in most Target stores where they can drop-off a car seat then scan a code on a sign to receive their 20% off coupon electronically.