POLK COUNTY, Iowa – An accident involving a tanker truck on I-35 in northern Polk County caused a slowdown Thursday morning.

It happened a little before 9:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 100, close to the rest areas. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says the crash involved a tanker truck hauling diesel and a passenger vehicle. The tanker truck ended up rolling into the median.

Sgt. Dinkla says a small amount of diesel leaked from the truck but it was contained. Another tanker has been brought in to offload the 6,000 gallons of diesel. After that is completed, crews will right the damaged truck and clear the scene. The accident is expected to be cleared over the noon hour.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction of I-35, causing some traffic backups. Sgt. Dinkla is advising motorists to take another route if possible.

Only minor injuries were reported in the accident.