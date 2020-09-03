Tama Still in Clean-up Mode After Derecho

Tama, Iowa — You’ve probaby heard about Derecho 2020 storm damage in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Ames and Marshalltown. But you may not know that the storm also packed a heavy punch in Tama County.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking if you drive through the county, everywhere you go,it doesn’t matter, everywhere got hit,” said Anthony Rodriquez, a Sgt. at the Tama Police Department. “Every single town in the county really got hammered, you can tell driving through with the destroyed canopy of the trees.”

Across town some crews are still scooping piles of storm debris, and piling into huge trucks to haul to a monster sized pile south of town.

Community leaders learned Tuesday night that Tama County would be getting individual assistance from the Federal Government. Wednesday Senator Charles Grassley stopped to meet with Tama County leaders following up from the storm.

Also in town Samaritan’s Purse from North Carolina has a huge NASCAR- style trailer packed with all sorts of tools and supplies used for storm relief.

“The derecho went through a very large portion of Iowa,causing a lot of devastation,” said Kristin Holben of Samaritan’s Purse. “So we’re reaching all the way from Marshall County, through Tama County, in Benton County and we also have a unit and going out in Cedar Rapids.”

“So this lovely group came and took care of my yard raked my yard for me,” said Susan Ferris of Tama. “I don’t get around the best especially when the yard is not even so it was very appreciated.”

Several teams spanned out from the Samaritan’s Purse base to serve in Tama, Marshall County and into Benton. The group could use some volunteers from Iowa.

“We would love to have local volunteers come out, if you’re from Iowa, or anywhere around Tama County, we’d love to have you come out to New Life Evangelical Free Church here at 211 West 13th Street in Tama,” said Holben. “We’ll put you through a half an hour safety orientation, and get you out with an experienced team leader, and get you to work.”