Tama County grand jury clears deputy in fatal shooting during armed confrontation

CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) — A Tama County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement in the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff’s deputy during an armed confrontation last October.

The grand jury declined to return an indictment in the shooting that killed 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators have said that Tama County sheriff’s deputies and officers with several other law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Chelsea.

Arriving officers reported seeing Wilfong walking around threatening others with a handgun. Investigators said that after Wilfong fired the gun, a Tama County deputy fired one round that hit Wilfong in the upper torso.

Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chelsea is located about 66 miles northeast of Des Moines.