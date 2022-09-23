ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland’s Oktoberfest is happening this weekend, but the park is also setting up for something new: “Phantom Fall Fest” Halloween event starting Friday, Sept. 30 .

Every weekend in October, people will have a chance to check out seven new haunted attractions and ride some of the roller coasters and rides after dark. “Our haunted house are mazes that you can walk through that are kind of the traditional haunted house,” Alex Payne, regional public relations manager at Adventureland, said, “but the scare zones are walk through midways with props and lots of fog and scare actors that you walk through at your own pace and experience it however you want to experience it.”

Adventureland had some help from a national company to build the haunted houses and hired several local people to supply the scares.

“With the talent that we have, I am very confident that we will be able to scare just about anybody,” Jake Sargent, special events manager at Adventureland, said. “I don’t scare easy and I’ve seen some things that I’m like I’m probably gonna jump a little bit.”

Phantom Fall Fest will operate every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30. It is not recommended for kids under 17.

You can get in with a silver, gold or platinum season pass or by purchasing tickets online.