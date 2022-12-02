DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Democratic Party has voted to take away the Iowa Caucus as the first presidential contest every four years. At the Iowa Historical Museum, there’s several different exhibits in storage that tell the story of the Iowa Caucus.

“The past two presidential cycles we have had an exhibit called Iowa First, ln the Nation, a title we used in the past even before I was the curator at the museum,” said Leo Landis, the Iowa State Historical Society Curator. “In those exhibits we tried to talk about how the process happens for how Iowa become first in the nation, it goes back to 1972, how each party is different and it’s selection process.”

The exhibits used real local tv news clips, as well as life-sized cutouts to illustrate all the people involved in the caucus process.

“In those exhibits, we tried to talk about how the process happened for Iowa to become first in the nation,” said Landis. “That goes back to 1972 how each party is different in it’s selection process in the history of how candidates who succeeded how candidates have floundered.”

Landis, who grew up in Clive, has been around to see the Iowa Caucuses, and make some observations.

“Breaking down from just percentages, certainly Iowa is predominantly white, but when you look at the party, and who are active within those parties, do you look and say ‘oh, Black Iowans are active in the Democratic Party, so the interests of Black Iowans do represent what the trends are in the national Democratic Party.”

Landis also noted the Democratic caucus decision coming as Iowa has turned into a red state.

“But surprising to some people is that even with President Carter’s success in 1976, and in the 1976 caucus, there’s a democratic commission, the commission on presidential structure and party structure that talks about taking the Iowa caucus away in 1977,” said Landis. “So the threat to the caucus actually goes back to its earliest days.”