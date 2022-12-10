DES MOINES, Iowa — Terrace Hill is open for tours from March to December every single year, and the residence is decked out for Christmas for the remainder of the month.

“The week after Thanksgiving we had about 30 volunteers come in to really help decorate and put all the little finishing touches on the trees and the garlands,” said Claire Sowder, the communications and events coordinator of Terrace Hill. “It’s a pretty big effort and we’re really glad that we had the volunteers to help us.”

Five real Christmas trees with hundreds of ornaments all grace the governor’s residence with a modern Christmas feel. Every room is decorated differently, with one room’s tree decorated with Victorian-style ornaments and old school toys dating back more than a century.

Tours run through December 30, and cost $5 for adults and $3 for children aged 6-12. Call 515-281-7205 to make a reservation.

Also on December 18 the Christmas at Terrace Hill event is taking place. Reservations can be made by calling the same number or going to this website.