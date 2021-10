ANKENY, IOWA -- United Auto Workers 450 are on strike at the Ankeny, Iowa plant. Workers went on strike Wednesday at midnight, after an earlier proposed contract was soundly voted down. It's been 1986 since the Deere plants were idled by a strike.

"It was rough on us, luckily I found out ahead of time that we’re possibly going to go on strike," said William Tindell Jr. who worked at the Dubuque plant for John Deere. "My wife went out and got a job at K-Mart, which was good. It wasn’t great money, but it was money coming in to help with groceries and that."