AMES, Iowa- Cyclone and Hawkeye fans filled the lots starting Saturday morning ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State match.

Iowa State University lots opened up at 8:30AM for tailgaters. However, some people camped out days ahead in private lots. The RV lot near Haunted Forest was the sight of the first Cy-Hawk tailgaters.

Tony Wynohrad of Limestone Brewers was one of these early morning tailgaters. He has tailgated the Cy-Hawk game for years, but this year, he was doing something different.

Wynohrad was showcasing his Iowa Light Beer by providing beer samples at the main gravel entrance at the Haunted Forest.

Outside of the Cy-Hawk tailgate, Limestone Brewers has a brewery in Osage, Iowa.

Game day excitement was also radiated at the Iowa State University lots.

Dan Drahos and his family and friends have tailgated in the B-3 lot at Iowa State since 1985.

Drahos’ main role has been to grill for everyone, even grilling alligators in previous years. Drahos is a former Pork Producer Tailgate Champion, and has feed from 80-100 people at each of his Cy-Hawk tailgates.