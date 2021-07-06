Sweet corn season underway: ‘It’s like Christmas in July’

ADEL, Iowa – If you thought sweet corn was going to be delayed due to drought conditions, think again. Sweet corn stands are up and running around the metro, and some Iowans have already purchased the summertime favorite.

The Fourth of July holiday is typically the goal to have sweet corn ready, but the Deardorff Sweet Corn shack in Adel was open before that on Friday, July 2.

It takes a lot of hands and effort to clear the corn stalks and get the summertime staple from the field to your table.

The Deardorff Sweet Corn operation has 240 acres to get through this summer. The planting process started this past spring. The picking and selling will go until September.

Farmers say it’s the heat that helps the crop grow, sellers and customers alike say sweet corn has a special meaning.

“It’s like Christmas in July,” Chrissy Deardorff, owner and operator of the Deardorff Sweet Corn shack, said. “We look forward to it every year and come December at Christmas time if we put it away for the winter, we’re always excited to have it anytime. Sweet corn is family to us, it’s been an awesome journey.”

Deardorff Sweet Corn has stands across the metro, and you can start seeing its crop in grocery stores starting Tuesday, July 6.

Grimes Sweet Corn announced on Facebook that its stands will open later this week.