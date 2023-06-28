WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa sweet corn season is getting underway. Farmers are completing their first harvest of the year and corn is popping up in stands across the state.

This comes despite drought conditions throughout the state.

Penick’s Sweet Corn Owner Mike Penick said it will be a good harvest in his corn fields when he picks corn over the next few days. This good news comes despite the lack of rain.

He said the corn’s genetics allow it to grow without receiving a lot of water. Decades ago, this summer’s drought could’ve spelled disaster for him. That’s why he’s thankful to have a full harvest to begin this year’s sweet corn season.

“Last year’s crop I actually had some that didn’t come up because of conditions,” Penick said. “This year’s crop is one of the best I’ve had in quite a while.”

He said he is concerned about the next harvest, which will likely come in late August if there isn’t more rain. He said ideally the cornfields would get about an inch or rain each week.