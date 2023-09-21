The Swarm Collective has expanded to allow Iowa fans to support NIL activities for athletes on all 22 Hawkeye teams.

With a one-time gift of $1,000 or more or monthly gifts of $100 or more, donors will be able to direct their NIL support to any sports they choose.

“NIL support has become critically important to Hawkeye Athletics,” said interim athletic director Beth Goetz. “We are fortunate to have such a passionate fanbase who continues to be generous in so many areas, and we don’t take that for granted. We want to support the donor interest whether it is in purchasing tickets or contributing to scholarships, facilities and NIL.”

The Swarm Collective is led by Brad Heinrichs, CEO; Scott Brickman, Executive Director/COO; and Jayne Oswald, Vice President of Events and Engagement.

“NIL is a wonderful tool that provides student-athletes with opportunities to build and enhance their personal brand while also serving local charities and nonprofits,” said Heinrichs. “We are thrilled to be able to expand this opportunity to athletes in all 22 Hawkeye sports programs at Iowa and continue to contribute to their success on and off the field of play.”

The Swarm Collective has participated with over 40 nonprofit organizations in its first year, totaling nearly 1,200 in student-athlete hours of service.

“Brad’s leadership of the Swarm Collective, with the support of Scott and Jayne, has been incredible,” Goetz said. “We truly appreciate those who have contributed to the Swarm Collective and our excited about the opportunity for all Hawkeye student-athletes to benefit from NIL.”

