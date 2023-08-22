From the very start, the match made sense.

“We want to see Iowa improve,” says RJ Tursi, Hawkeye fan and owner of Exile Brewing Company in Des Moines. “We want to see Iowa be competitive.”

Tursi and Scott Bush, two successful businessmen with something to offer their favorite team’s new collective.

“I think they were very excited about another passive income opportunity,” says Bush, an Iowa grad and owner of Foundry Distilling Company in West Des Moines.

Tursi’s brewery and Bush’s distillery have hardly been passive; in fact, they’ve had to scramble to keep up. Tursi’s had to hire more help and purchase more equipment.

“We’ve been doing this for two months — not even two FULL months — and we’ve already donated over $90,000 to the collective,” he says.

Swarm Golden Ale is already Exile Brewing’s SECOND bestselling beer. Over at Foundry, Swarm Vodka has hit the top shelf.

Both men agree the appeal is pretty simple.

“Why would fans in Iowa be drinking vodka from Austin, Texas when they could drink Swarm vodka,” Bush asks, “and know that a sizable amount of what they paid for it is going directly to Hawkeye student athletes?”

Twenty-five percent of Foundry’s proceeds go to the Swarm Collective. At Exile, it’s 20%, but we’re talking some 13,000 cases and the season hasn’t even started.

It’s clear the Hawkeye faithful have their glasses raised.

“For Iowa fans who are already investing so much into going to those games and in being fans,” Tursi says, “this seems like a really accessible way to feel like even more a part of what’s going on in Iowa City.”