SUV stolen in Des Moines with child inside; police arrest suspect after crash on MLK Parkway

Des Moines Police believe a car thief stole an SUV with a four-year-old inside, then eventually crashed it on a busy street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has been arrested after an SUV with a four-year-old inside was stolen from a gas station Thursday night.

According to Des Moines Police, the suspect stole an Infiniti FX35 from the Git N’ Go on the corner of 42nd Street and University Avenue just after 6 p.m. Police believe the owner of the SUV left it running with the child in the back seat when they went inside the convenience store.

Upon stealing the SUV, the suspect likely let the child out shortly after leaving the Git N’ Go. Police later found the four-year-old safe on 47th Street and brought them back to their family.

Officers spotted the stolen SUV on 30th Street and Euclid Avenue, after which the suspect tried to speed away from police.

The pursuit ended an hour after the theft, when the driver of the stolen SUV crashed into a light pole on MLK Parkway south of Bennett Drive. The suspect attempted to run from the scene towards the QuikTrip on the corner of MLK Parkway and Hickman Road, where they were arrested.

Police closed off the affected portion of MLK Parkway while they investigated and cleaned up the scene.