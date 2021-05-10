Police: Serious Crash Involving SUV in Mondamin Neighborhood, Part of 19th Street Closed

DES MOINES, Iowa — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious accident Monday morning in the 1900 block of Mondamin Ave. in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO 13 said the initial call came in about an SUV that had crashed into a home in the area. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says once crews arrived on the scene they determined the SUV had hit a tree in the area around 5:50 a.m. It didn’t appear there was damage to the home from the crash.

Police have not released information on possible injuries from the incident, but our crew on the scene did observe a heavily damaged silver SUV.

Sgt. Parizek says 19th Street north of College is closed at this time.

