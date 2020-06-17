Arrest Made After SUV Crashes Into Des Moines Duplex During Police Chase

SUV crashes into duplex in South Park neighborhood, ending police chase on June 17, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading police officers on a chase that ended when his SUV crashed into a duplex in the South Park neighborhood.

Daniel Weir (WHO 13)

The chase began shortly after midnight when an officer tried to pull over 35-year-old Daniel Weir at SW 9th and Watrous on an active parole violation warrant, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Weir refused to stop and attempted to elude police.

Weir lost control of the SUV he was driving and crashed into a duplex about two miles away, in the 5700 block of SE 5th Street.

Police say no injuries were reported in the chase.

Weir was taken into custody and is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, in addition to the parole violation.