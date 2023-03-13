ADEL, Iowa — Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Bjoin survived a scary crash while trying to help a stranded driver this weekend. Bjoin’s body camera and dash camera both captured the moment of impact.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said a Chevy Suburban struck Bjoin on Interstate 80 eastbound between Dexter and Earlham Saturday afternoon. Bjoin went to the hospital after the crash, but Infante said Bjoin’s only injury was a bruised arm.

Infante said he’s grateful Bjoin is alive and hopes other drivers take caution on the roads after his close call.

“Watching the video itself, it’s sobering,” Infante said. “You’re praying that nothing happens to your people, and to see that and realize how close he was to serious injury or death makes everybody pause.”