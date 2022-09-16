Investigation underway into death in the 600 block of Knoll Drive in Norwalk on September 15, 2022. (WHO 13)

NORWALK, Iowa — Norwalk Police say a woman found dead in a home earlier this week suffered multiple stab wounds. The body of 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman was found around 12:30 a.m in the 600 block of Knoll Avenue in Norwalk on Thursday.

A male subject was at the scene when officers arrived, but was not ruled a suspect. That subject was later arrested on outstanding unrelated charges.

There have been no criminal charges or any information about a suspect released. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Norwalk Police Department are continuing to investigate the homicide.