Sheriff: Suspicious death investigation underway in Hardin County

UNION, Iowa – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in the Hardin County town of Union.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call was made from the home at 302 Commercial Street about an unresponsive male shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased male inside a bedroom in the home. Investigators say the death is suspicious.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist the sheriff’s office.

Officials are not releasing the name of the person who died as they work to notify family members.

No other information was released.