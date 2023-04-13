DES MOINES, Iowa — The two people charged in the deadly shooting at Starts Right Here back in January will be tried separately.

Preston Walls and Bravon Tukes

Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and criminal gang participation in the January 23rd shooting.

Walls is accused of pulling the trigger while Tukes is accused of driving Walls to and from the non-profit education center. Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, were killed in the shooting. Founder and CEO of Starts Right Here, Will Keeps, was injured in the shooting.

A judge ruled earlier this week to separate their trials.

Tukes’ attorney wanted the split, claiming he didn’t know that Walls was planning on shooting.

Court documents said Tukes’ attorney wants to call Walls as a witness in his trial, and Walls has indicated he would testify if his trial had concluded by then.

The court has denied a motion to continue Walls’ trial, which is scheduled to begin May 1st.