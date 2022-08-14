WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.

Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between Walter and the Iowa State Patrol, Walter surrendered and was arrested.

According to the Wes Des Moines Police Department, officers found Walter in a stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 a.m. Walter fled in the vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase from West Des Moines to Winterset.

The West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that Walter was wanted on a homicide investigation in the Omaha area.

Walter was driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates 9957. The vehicle description and license plates match the description of a stolen vehicle listed in an Omaha Police Department press release about a double homicide case.

Omaha police officers responded to a nature unknown call around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Frederick Street. When officers arrived they found Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, dead in the residence. Their deaths were ruled as suspicious, according to the press release.

According to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, all Iowa law enforcement agencies involved in the chase are in communication with the Omaha Police Department.

Walter will face multiple felony charges in Iowa, the IDCI said.