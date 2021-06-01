Suspect, victim in deadly shooting in northwest Iowa identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During a press conference, Sheriff Chad Sheehan released the identities of a suspect and victim involved in a fatal Memorial Day shooting north of Luton.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, authorities were dispatched to 1900 block of 250th Street, north of Luton, after receiving 911 calls about a shooting. A caller described a red car leaving the area heading west.

Sheehan said authorities found a dead man and a woman with a gunshot wound on her leg at 1932 250th Street.

The woman was taken to MercyOne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased victim has been identified as Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton. Mohr’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

Officials said the red car was located heading south on Highway 75 around 1:48 p.m., and Sergeant Troy Tadlock made a traffic stop on Highway 141 near Highway 75.

Marvin Hildreth, 20, of Whiting, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, Salix Fire and Rescue, Monona County Sheriff’s Office, and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

This shooting is still being investigated, and officials are still gathering evidence.

Anyone with information related to the people involved in this case or the case itself is urged to call 712-224-3333.