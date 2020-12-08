Suspect in Weekend Shooting Near State Capitol Charged with Attempted Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after Sunday’s shooting near the State Capitol.

According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Michael McKinnney admitted to police that he shot at a vehicle driving through the parking lot of the Lucas state office building.

The shot that he fired hit a 15-year-old girl in the leg. She was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for her injuries.

Although the shooting did happen during a Trump rally, Des Moines police believe the shooting was traffic-related.

McKinney is now being held in the Polk County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.